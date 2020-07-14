Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday approved daily diet allowance of Rs 240 for doctors and paramedics engaged in government-run COVID-19 hospitals, COVID Health Centres and Covid Care Centres.

Collector and controlling authorities have been directed to ensure the implementation of the diet allowance, which will be met out of Cheif Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Also Read | Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire breaks Out at Pharma Company, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

"After careful consideration have decided to allow daily diet allowance for the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the government-run Covid Care Centres, Covid Health Centres and Covid Hospitals at Rs 240 per doctor and paramedical staff per day. The above diet cost will be met out of CMRF," the health department said in a letter.

"The daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedical staffs shall be implemented immediately with prospective effect. The controlling Authorities will ensure to provide quality diet to the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the above three institutions," it further read.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Company in Visakhapatnam's JN Pharma City: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

The said allowance will be extended in the form of food and no financial incentives in this regard will be claimed/provided, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)