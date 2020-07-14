Visakhapatnam, July 14: A massive fire broke out at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Monday night. According to reports, several fire tenders are present at the spot and operation is underway to douse off the fire. The fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the Parvada area. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar.

Reports suggest that panic gripped in the locality as a thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. Till the time this news was published, there were no reports of any injuries. Meanwhile, the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

ANI Tweet:

Andhra Pradesh: A fire has broken out at a pharma company in JN pharma city, Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/Q9LvTbh6uJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The blaze is so massive that it can be seen from a long distance. Reports suggest that more than 15 explosions were heard from the incident spot. This the same area where a gas leak was reported last month (June 30) at Sainor Life Sciences Pharma unit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 12:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).