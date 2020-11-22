New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Over 1,500 people who were found not wearing a face mask at public places were issued challans across the national capital on Sunday, the police said.

The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city.

According to the police, 1,501 challans were issued to people for not wearing a face mask while 33 people were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms.

A total of 5,43,953 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said.

Meanwhile, 585 face masks were distributed by the police in the city on Sunday, officials said, adding that 4,04,715 masks have been distributed by the force since June 15. PTI NIT

