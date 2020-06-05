India News | COVID-19 Positive Woman Gives Birth in Odisha, Baby Tests Negative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby boy at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and child tested negative for the virus.

The woman had delivered the baby on June 1. Later the hospital sent a sample of the baby for COVID-19 test.

"We had a COVID-19 positive lady who was in a full term. She had a delivery conducted by a team at KIMS on the first of this month. So, the next day we sent a sample of the baby for COVID test. The result is negative, which is a huge relief to the mother and the family," Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, CEO, KIMS told ANI.

"The baby is fine and healthy. It was a good feeling to take care of COVID-19 patients especially the mother who was in a lot of distress on what will happen to the child," he added.

The doctor said that Odisha has an infrastructure to support people. (ANI)

