Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Channel telecast Details: The three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and Australia gets underway today, Thursday, 29 January, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This opening clash serves as a critical barometer for both sides as they finalise their tactical plans ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in February. Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast
In a notable shift for cricket fans in India, the current series will not be available on traditional linear television. While initial reports suggested a major network broadcast, it has been confirmed that no Indian TV channel is telecasting the tour. Instead, fans can watch the match through digital-only platforms.
Pakistan vs Australia Broadcast, 1st T20I 2026 in India
The primary destination for Indian viewers to watch PAK vs AUS live streaming online is the Sports TV YouTube channel, which is providing free live streaming of the cricket match.
PAK vs AUS Viewing Options, 1st T20I 2026
|Feature
|Details
|Live Telecast (Pakistan)
|PTV Sports, A Sports
|Free Live Streaming (India)
|Sports TV YouTube Channel
|Live Telecast (India)
|None (Not available on TV)
|Match Start Time
|16:30 IST (16:00 Local)
PAK vs AUS Squad Dynamics and Key Battles
Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, enters the series with a reinforced squad. The return of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi provides the hosts with significant experience, particularly at the top of the order and with the new ball. The home side will be looking to capitalise on their familiarity with the Lahore conditions to gain an early lead in the series.
Australia, captained by Travis Head in the absence of Mitchell Marsh for this opening fixture, is fielding a modified line-up. With senior bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood being rested for the World Cup, the visitors are giving opportunities to emerging talents. All-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe are expected to play pivotal roles in the Australian middle order.
