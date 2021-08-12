Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,99,758, according to a medical bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had seen 107 cases.

One death from Patiala took the toll to 16,334 in the state.

The toll also included eight deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 533 from 517 on Wednesday.

Bathinda reported a maximum of 13 new cases, followed by eight in Ludhiana and seven in Hoshiarpur.

With 55 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,891, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported seven cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 62,009, according to the medical bulletin.

The count also includes five cases which were not reported earlier.

The toll stood at 811.

The number of active cases in the city was 37 while the number of cured persons was 61,161.

