Jaipur [Rajasthan] India, November 12 (ANI): A total of 2,176 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,19,327.

According to the State Health Department, 2,032 deaths were registered and 1,99,943 recoveries were also reported on the same day. The active coronavirus cases here stand at 17,352.

Keeping the rising cases in mind, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, and other large congregations are not permitted in the state. For marriage gatherings, prior information needs to be given along with restricted guest-list. (ANI)

