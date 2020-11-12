Lucknow, November 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has left no stone unturned to bring a new identity to Ayodhya on a global scale. Since the formation of his government in Uttar Pradesh, he has organised many such events in Ayodhya, from Deepotsav to Ram Leela, which gave a new identity to Ayodhya globally.

Currently, whatever works are being done in Ayodhya, they are in fact the implementing of the dream of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ayodhya will soon be a resplendent spot on the map of global tourism. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath to Showcase Programme for Women Empowerment in 'Deepotsav' Celebrations.

Apart from Navya Ayodhya as the coordinated model of Vedic and modern city, the grandest and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram, a tall statue of Lord Shri Rama - which would be the world's tallest statue, to is set to leave an indelible impression on the people of the world who have seen their worship there. A lot will happen. Some work is in progress and many are in the pipeline. State and central government have opened their coffers

The state and central government have opened the coffers for Ayodhya's development projects. For example, with the doubling of the railway line coming to Ayodhya, the railway station has to be beautified and expanded according to future needs.

Yogi Adityanath's Masterplan For Ayodhya:

Yogi Adityanath Masterplan For Ayodhya

A four-lane road from Ayodhya to Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to the airport is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 18.75 crore. The National Highways Authority is making a proposal for construction of a bypass for Ayodhya Dham from Sohawal to Vikramjot. The work of widening of the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya is also to be done at a cost of about Rs 1500 crore.

Recently, at a review meeting of the tourism department, the Chief Minister said that to make Ayodhya a global city for tourism, a consultant has to be zeroed in on accordingly. To maintain the flow and state of cleanliness of river Saryu, a modern sewage treatment plant (STP) is also to be set up here. Work Is Being Done Worth Hundreds Of Crores Of Rupees. Yogi Adityanath to Launch 'Mission Rozgar' After Diwali 2020, 50 Lakh Youth Jobs by March 2021.

Construction work of Dasaratha Mahal, Satsang Bhawan, Passenger Assistance Center and a night shelter is going on in Ayodhya at a cost of about Rs 242 lakhs. The Multi-purpose Hall is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 288 lakh at Chhajan, Digambar Arena on Panch kosi Parikrama Marg at a cost of Rs 197 lakh, a Driving Training Institute at a cost of Rs 524 lakh. The work for sewerage and drinking water under the Smart City Mission is separate.