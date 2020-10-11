Amaravati, Oct 11 (PTI) The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed seven lakh on Sunday as the state's aggregate of confirmed positives touched 7.55 lakh.

More than 75,500 sample tests were conducted in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday that turned out 5,210 new cases of coronavirus disease.

The latest bulletin said the total number of confirmed cases touched 7,55,727.

In 24 hours, 5,509 patients had recovered while another 30 succumbed to the infection.

The Covid-19 table now showed 7,03,208 recoveries and 6,224 deaths so far.

The active cases reduced to 46,295.

West Godavari district reached the 75,000 mark in total cases after 786 were added in a day while Chittoor went past 70,000 with the addition of 713.

East Godavari reported 701 fresh cases of coronavirus and the lowest 161 came from Vizianagaram.

Prakasam district reported eight fresh fatalities and Chittoor four.

East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam reported three more coronavirus deaths each, the bulletin said.

