Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients increased to 89.29 per cent in Bihar on Thursday, while 1543 fresh cases took the tally of coronavirus cases to over 1.53 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said.

The death toll due to the deadly virus jumped to 785 with 10 new casualties in the past 24 hours, it said.

Out of a total 1,53,734 COVID cases, the number of people getting cured from the contagion has increased to 1,37,271, hiking the recovery rate to 89.29 per cent.

There are 15,678 actives cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate has been showing a steady rise in Bihar since August 17 at over 80 per cent.

A total of 1480 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours , while 1543 fresh cases and 10 deaths have been reported during the period.

The state has tested 1,12,199 samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 45.62 lakh samples have been examined for the virus across Bihar so far, it said.

Of the new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 202 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (96), Purnea (92), Katihar (80) and Muzaffarpur (72).

Patna district has the maximum positive cases of 23,395.

Out of the total fatalities in the state so far, after Patna, Bhagalpur reported 51 deaths from COVID.

Districts which have reported in excess of 20 deaths are- Gaya (44), Nalanda (34), East Champaran, Rohtas and Munger (33 each), Bhojpur (29) Muzaffarpur (28), Vaishali (27), Saran (26) and Samastipur (25).

In terms of total positive cases, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur districts have cases over 6,000, while five districts have reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases so far, the health department updated bulletin said.

