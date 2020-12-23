Port Blair, Dec 23 (PTI) Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,893, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

All the new patients have travel history, the official said.

Nine people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,749, he said.

The Union Territory now has 82 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,68,769 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.90 per cent, he added.

