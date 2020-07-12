Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 2,152 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district crossed the 55,000-mark on Sunday, a senior official said.

The number of positive cases now stand at 55,304, he said.

With 56 more people succumbing to the infection in the district on Sunday, the death toll reached 1,616, the official said.

According to him, the fatality count in Thane city reached 508 with the death of nine patients during the day.

At 661, the most number of positive cases in the district were reported from Kalyan Dombivali, followed by 417 in Thane, and 313 in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Maximum number of 11 deaths were reported from Navi Mumbai on Sunday, the official said.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in areas under different civic bodies is as follows: Thane: 13,342, Kalyan 12,813, Mira Bhayandar: 5,568, Navi Mumbai: 9,445.

The mortality rate in the district is 2.92 per cent and the recovery rate is 56.18 per cent, the official said.

