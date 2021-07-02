Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Friday cancelled the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar in the month of Sawan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI, State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal told that the government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra as a precautionary measure.

Last year too, the yatra was cancelled due to the Coronavirus situation.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of 'Saavan', thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called 'Kanwar Yatra'.

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of river Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

