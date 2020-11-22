Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): As many as 466 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand taking the total tally to 71,256, the state government said on Sunday.

According to the state government, total recoveries in the state rose to 65,102 with 251 people recovered today.

However, nine people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 1,155. The active cases stand at 4,368 with a recovery rate at 91.36 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally today reached 90,95,807 after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

