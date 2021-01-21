Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Nearly 28,000 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Telangana on Thursday as against the targeted 48,447.

The total number of those inoculated on the sixth day of the vaccination drive was 27,682, covering 57 percent of the beneficiaries, a health department release said.

The cumulative number of those vaccinated as on Thursday was 97,307.

The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries who received the vaccine till Thursday was 68 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (adverse events following immunization) was reported on Thursday, the release said.

However, six cases of minor AEFI were reported on and all are stable.

All 33 districts in the state have conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for healthcare workers in the government sector (both Central and state), it said.

The COVID-19 inoculation would be carried out on Friday for the remaining government healthcare workers.

The immunisation campaign against the virus was launched nationwide on January 16.

Health officials have appealed to everyone to shun hesitancy and take the vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, Ravishankar Prajapati, a senior government doctor told PTI on Wednesday that the vaccine should be taken without any apprehensions.

Observing that there is possibility of reactions with any drug (one in lakhs), he said the vaccination was safe.

