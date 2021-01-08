Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A day-long dry run to check the preparedness of the state machinery for COVID-19 vaccination was successfully conducted across Gujarat on Friday, a senior official said.

The exercise was part of the nationwide mock drill to mimic the steps and protocols to be followed during the actual vaccination drive.

"The dry run in Gujarat was held at around 900 sites in 248 talukas and eight major cities in all 33 districts today. Over 22,500 registered beneficiaries, 25 each in 900 sites, underwent dummy vaccination as part of the drill," said state Immunization Officer Nayan Jani.

"Around 4,500 trained health workers, including those who would be administering the vaccine, took part in the day- long exercise. The Co-WIN software also worked properly. This successful exercise has established that Gujarat is ready to roll out actual vaccination whenever it is announced," said Jani.

Earlier, in December and in the first week of January, the state Health Department had conducted two similar dry runs in selected districts.

The Gujarat government has so far trained 16,000 'vaccinators' and created a cold chain infrastructure to store one crore vaccine doses, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)