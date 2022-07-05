Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday made it mandatory for people in Chennai to wear face masks failing which a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on the individual by the officials concerned.

"For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in COVID-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From tomorrow onwards, a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places," Chennai Corporation informed today in a press release.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,654 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the cases reported on Monday, 1,066 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily COVID cases by a margin of over 3,000 infections. Down from yesterday's 16,135 fresh infections, the country reported 13,086 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry today.

The number of active COVID cases went past the 1.14 lakh mark. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 2.90 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate was 3.80 per cent.

19 deaths from the infection in India were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,242.

Also, 198.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories not to lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

