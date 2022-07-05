Bhubaneswar, July 5: Oscar Wilde once said "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life." This quote comes to life as a gang of thieves from Odisha pulled off a 'Dhoom-styled' robbery in Nabarangpur district. As per the reports, the thieves robbed a school of computers, Xerox machines, and other electronic items on Friday night.

The thieves, allegedly challenging the police, wrote 'Dhoom 4', 'we will return', 'coming soon' on a blackboard. The robbers also scribbled "catch us if you can" in Odia before fleeing the spot. Police also found some phone numbers written on the blackboard, either giving clues about their identity or to mislead the investigation.

The incident came to light when the peon reached the school on Saturday morning only to find the main gate broken. The peon informed the headmaster. Later, they found a computer, a printer cum Xerox machine, and other valuable office stationery missing.

The headmaster of the school immediately approached the Khatiguda police station and lodged a complaint. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

