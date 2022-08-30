Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 244 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 13,08,532, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,627, a medical bulletin issued here said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 47 were recorded in Jaipur, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 2,767.

Also Read | Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel to Vacate Office at Company’s AGM on September 26.

One person each died in Jaipur and Dausa due to the infection, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)