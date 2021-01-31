Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) A total of 26 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the infection count to 20,925, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

No fatality was reported on Sunday and the death toll stands at 334, it said.

There are 165 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 12 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 20,426, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,16,246 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,94,378 have tested negative while reports of 83 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

