Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) There was no let-up in surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab as 1,843 fresh infections pushed the tally to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.

The number of active cases also increased from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday.

Jalandhar reported a maximum 372 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 238, Ludhiana 226, Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each, and Amritsar 147.

The recovery count reached 1,81,532 after 1,399 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, the bulletin said.

There are 26 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 258 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 53,93,825 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu instructed all civil surgeons to motivate COVID-19 patients for early treatment at the health facilities.

In an official statement here, the minister said it was found that in 77.90 per cent COVID-19 cases, patients visit hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage which is a major cause of high case fatality rate of the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 148 more cases, taking the infection count to 23,244, according to a medical bulletin.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24-hours. The toll stands at 358, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose from 1,088 on Sunday to 1,166 on Monday, it said.

Seventy more novel coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 21,720, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,80,183 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and of them, 2,55,961 tested negative while reports of 137 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)