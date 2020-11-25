Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,684 in Punjab with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, while the caseload climbed to 1,48,435 after detection of 785 new cases on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Four deaths each were reported from Gurdaspur and Rupnagar, three each from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Pathankot and two each from Ludhiana, Mohali, Muktsar, SBS Nagar and Sangrur, according to the bulletin.

One death each was reported from Bathinda, Faridkot, Mansa and Patiala.

Jalandhar recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 138 in Mohali, 110 in Patiala and 104 in Ludhiana.

There are 7,129 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 444 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the recovery count to 1,36,622, the bulletin said.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 137 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 30,75,865 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

