New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Delhi University will set up Covid care facilities with 400 beds in anticipation of a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the varsity's annual report card released on Monday said.

The Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College have offered their infrastructure for setting up the Covid care facilities, it said.

The university will also offer one of its campus hostels for another 200 beds, it said.

Earlier DU's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Lakshmibai College had offered their buildings for isolation centres and Covid care facilities with 100 beds in each college.

As part of its preparation, the DU has already procured about 500 pulse oximeters and 100 thermal scanners, the report card said, adding an oxygen plant on the campus that would be able to fill in 50-80 cylinders per day is also in the pipeline.

Through the year, the university set up health centres, vaccination and sample collection camps at Lakshmibai College, PGDAV College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and Hansraj College among others, it said.

Due to COVID-19 infections, a total of 40 DU professors lost their lives, it added.

For the medical and financial assistance of the DU teachers at times of crisis, the varsity restored "the long dormant" Teacher's Welfare Fund, the report card said.

"The benefits of the fund have been extended to Adhoc teachers for the first time ever to provide ex gratia financial assistance," it said.

The varsity also expedited processing the documents related to pension and gratuity for employees who succumbed to COVID-19, the report card said.

The year that was spent in the shadows of the pandemic also harmed DU's student community in one way or another, it said.

To address mental health and well being of the student community, the university set up tele-counseling and tele-consultation teams, the report card said.

"In association with the state government, this service has been extended to the public through a joint initiative entitled as 'Madad'," it said.

The university also announced fee waivers for students "who lost their parents to COVID-19 or who were seriously affected by the infection".

As the academic year 2020-21 was spent away from classrooms, the university also detailed in its report card the steps taken to ensure e-learning.

"Teaching-learning process continued online. University provided platforms such as Google Meet, Google Classroom and MS Teams to colleges and departments fore-learning.

"For the welfare of the students, online study materials were provided and phase-wise practicals were conducted maintaining social distancing between periods of lockdowns," the varsity said.

It added that the university library catalogued newly purchased e-books for easy access to students and teachers.

