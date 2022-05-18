Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported six new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,159, officials said.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Srinagar district while two surfaced in Jammu district. The remaining one case was recorded in Kupwara district, they said.

There are 53 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,354, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

