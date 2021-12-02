Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) One more covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 34 new coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,03,352, a state government medical bulletin said on Thursday.

One death was reported from the Gurdaspur district, taking the Covid toll in the state to 16,606.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported seven cases, followed by four each in Ludhiana and Pathankot.

The number of active cases rose to 344 from 331 on Wednesday.

Eighteen more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 5,86,402, the bulletin said.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,475.

No death was reported in the city in the past twenty-four hours and the toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 65 while the number of cured persons was 64,590.

