Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with Port Chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states via VC in New Delhi.

The Union Minister said that the Ministry is closely monitoring the developing situation and urged all to stay alert and prepared in the wake of Cyclone Jawad. Cyclone Jawad May Hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4, Says IMD.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. The states have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as Chemical & Petrochemical units near the coast.

