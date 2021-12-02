New Delhi, December 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission released the admit cards for Written Test of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, 2021 on Thursday. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the written examination can visit the official website of the JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in to check and download their respective admit cards for the same. JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for Post of Junior Statistical Assistant Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their online application form number into the official website of the commission. The admit card will carry important details and information regarding the examination including the test date, day, time, reporting time, name and address of the test centre among others. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. KPSC Prelims Result for Woman Police Constable Post 2021 Released, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download The Admit Card for Written Test of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at jkpsc.nic.in

On the home page click the link to download the admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials - online application form number

Click on submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. According to a note on the official website, "In case you are not able to download your admit card, you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina, Srinagar, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee."

