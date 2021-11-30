Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday informed that international passengers arriving in Karnataka must undergo mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing.

Speaking to the media after the technical advisory committee meeting, Dr K Sudhakar said, "A mandatory RTPCR test is being carried out for travellers from countries where the new virus is found. Chief Minister has instructed us to test travellers from any country."

Sudhakar informed that about 2,500 passengers come to the state every day, from various nations. Those who will be tested negative will be home quarantined for seven days. "Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day. Asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day. If positive, they will be immediately hospitalized. And they will be treated separately," he added.

Covid's new variant, the 'Omicron' virus has been found in 12 countries across the world. To prevent this variant, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken in the state.

Considering our population and health infrastructure, we need to be more careful than other countries, Dr Sudhakar said, "Preparations for the health care services including availability of beds, oxygen beds, deployment of doctors and personnel, supply of medicine were also discussed at the meeting. Those who have not got vaccination should voluntarily come forward and get vaccinated and stay safe. Suggestions regarding vaccine drive and measures to increase the numbers were discussed. 41 lakh people are slated to get a second dose of the Covid vaccine. Priority will be given to reach out to these people."

"The central government is getting samples from all states. Every international passenger's contacts are being tracked and tested", the Minister said.

Sudhakar further informed that by using technology such as the 'Quarantine' App, 'Tele Medicine' are also being considered. "In addition, a panel of 10 experts has been set up to formulate separate guidelines for treatment", Minister Sudhakar further added. (ANI)

