New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Minister for Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the livelihoods of lakhs of workers in the Department of Posts and urged him to take immediate measures to address their concerns.

Binoy Viswam, in a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "I write to you to bring to your notice a matter of public importance concerning the livelihoods of lakhs of workers in the Department of Posts. Two lakh seventy three thousand Gramin Dak Sevaks under the Department of Posts are on an indefinite strike from the 12th of December, 2023 for the fulfilment of their long standing demands.

"The demands related to their working condition and livelihood and are justified but the government remains procrastinating in hearing them and giving justice to the Gramin Dak Sevaks" he added.

All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC) Working President Binoy Viswam further said in a letter that Gramin Dak Sevaks are essential for our vast postal network and they act as the last mile workers in ensuring the delivery of postal, banking and insurance services, notably in rural areas where the presence of the private sector is scarce. The services rendered by Gramin Dak Sevaks are valuable but their service conditions and renumeration remain paltry.

"They are not treated as civil servants and receive no medical facilities. The basics of their wellbeing are ignored while they perform important functions of the government in rural areas" he said.

"Neglect of elementary demands for years has compelled the Gramin Dak Sevaks to go on indefinite strike only to get their plight heard and their issues resolved. In this background, considering the services being rendered by the Gramin Dak Sevaks and the discrimination with them when it comes to their service conditions, I urge you to take immediate measures to address their concerns. I hope this matter will find your urgent attention," he added. (ANI)

