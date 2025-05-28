New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to the presidents of all political parties, demanding their support for initiating impeachment proceedings against Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

The move follows reports of unaccounted burnt cash allegedly recovered from the judge's residence.

In his letter, Sandosh Kumar stated that "If proven true, these allegations are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a serious affront to the integrity of our judicial institutions."

He urged all political parties to rise above partisanship and take constitutional responsibility to safeguard the credibility of the judiciary.

The CPI MP emphasised the need for Parliament to act decisively in light of the allegations, invoking Articles 124 and 218 of the Constitution of India.

The CPI MP emphasised that the legislature cannot be a silent spectator when such grave questions of judicial propriety and public accountability are raised.

The Upper House MP from Kerala also called for "a nationwide political dialogue on making the judiciary more accountable, inclusive, and socially representative."

Sandosh Kumar highlighted that the judiciary's lack of transparency in appointments and unrepresentative nature in terms of caste, gender, and regional diversity are systemic issues that demand reform.

He stressed that accountability mechanisms for the higher judiciary are long overdue and that a constitutionally backed, independent mechanism is needed to oversee judicial conduct and integrity.

"Our courts must reflect the plural character of Indian society. Accountability mechanisms for the higher judiciary are long overdue. What we are facing today is not an isolated case of alleged corruption--it is a systemic failure that demands both institutional reform and democratic will," said Sandosh Kumar.

The development comes after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reacted to the alleged discovery of cash at Justice Varma's house, pointing out the requirement of special permission to book a judge.

The Communist Party of India has consistently championed democratic accountability across institutions and reiterates its demand for the establishment of a constitutionally backed, independent mechanism to oversee judicial conduct and integrity.

Earlier on April 17, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reacted to the alleged discovery of cash at Yashwant Verma's house, underlining that there had been no FIR registered against the judge, further sating that a case could be filed against anyone in the country, but a special permission was required if a judge had to be booked.

On April 15, Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday under unusual and contentious circumstances. Departing from the tradition of public ceremonies, Justice Varma took his oath in a private event, a decision that has drawn significant attention. (ANI)

