New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday opposed the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar announced by the Election Commission and urged it to abandon the exercise.

In a letter to Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar, CPI(M) Politburo member Nilotpal Basu stated that while review of electoral rolls is a normal and routine process, the proposals appear to be putting a major part of the responsibility for inclusion or deletion from the electoral rolls is being imposed on the voters themselves.

Also Read | Big Relief for Commuters! Government To Slash Toll on Elevated Highways, Flyovers and Tunnels to Half; Check Details.

He also said the poll panel should have taken at least the recognised political parties into confidence and "elicited their views before undertaking such an exercise, rather than convening the meeting to formally inform them" of the launch of the programme.

"Holding such an extensive exercise just a few months before the state goes to polls will vitiate the atmosphere and is fraught with dangers. The time frame for the completion of the entire exercise is just a month," Basu said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri: Adani Group Starts Free 'Prasad Seva' for Pilgrims at Puri Dham in Odisha (Watch Videos).

He said deletion of names of ineligible voters is the responsibility of the booth level officers concerned.

"The onus of validating one's own legitimate claim as voter at a given place cannot be imposed upon any ordinary voter, as is being sought to be done by already enrolled voters," he said.

Basu said the insistence on providing proof of residence for all existing voters will lead to unnecessary harassment of voters, who may not have the requisite documents, and the insistence on proof of parents will only complicate matters further.

"This will result in deletion of the names of many genuine voters who may have migrated temporarily and are not currently available in the state and who would not be in a position to return before the completion of this exercise, even while their names are not listed in any electoral roll elsewhere," he said.

The CPI(M) leader compared the exercise to the proposed NRC.

"There are fears that it may be used to target a certain section of voters leading to their disenfranchisement," he said.

He said a majority of the political parties who had attended the meeting convened by the Bihar CEO on June 25 had opposed this exercise and called for its abandonment.

"This proposed exercise in Bihar is causing concern because the ECI has declared that the same method will be adopted for other impending elections. We would therefore urge the Election Commission of India to abandon this exercise," Basu added.

The EC has issued instructions to carry out the revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)