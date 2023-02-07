By Saurabh Trivedi

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday drew a parallel between the old CPI(M) regime and the ongoing Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Tripura and said that the former only "exploited the poor" while the latter nearly ended extremism in the entire northeast.

"Tribal society has made a huge contribution to India's freedom. What have CPIM and Congress done for the tribal society? Now Congress and CPIM are fighting together in Tripura. Zero and zero together will remain zero," he said while asserting that both CPIM and Congress will be wiped off from the political arena of the state.

Rajnath Singh alleged that the CPI(M) has exploited the poor, labourers and workers of the state.

"The CPIM, which talks about the poor, labourers and workers, has only exploited them. CPIM should first implement the old pension scheme in Kerala then they should talk about resuming the Old pension scheme in Tripura," he said while addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Rallies' in Unakoti and West Tripura District.

Referring to president Droupadi Murmu as a sister who is the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post of the country and the second woman President of India, the union minister said, "We took the sister coming from the tribal society to the highest constitutional position in the country. But the Congress opposed it."

Lauding the work done by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Tripura he said that extremism and separatism have almost ended not only in Tripura but in the entire North-East.

"Wonderful work has happened in Tripura in the last five years. Today, extremism and separatism have almost ended not only in Tripura but in the entire Northeast. Peace is established here," said Rajnath Singh.

"Today, every household has an electricity supply. Tripura generates excess power that along with Tripura, electricity is being given to other states of the country and even Bangladesh," he said.

Rajnath Singh claimed that Tripura is moving towards becoming a big gateway of international trade under the BJP rule.

"Under BJP rule, Tripura has got - HIRA. HIRA means Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways. The state has got Rail connectivity. Construction of an International Highway is underway and it will connect Agartala to Rangoon and Bangkok by road. Tripura is moving towards becoming a big gateway of international trade," he added.

On Wednesday, Singh will address public rallies in South and West Tripura.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tripura on Monday and held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Shah exuded confidence in returning to power in the upcoming Assembly polls and said that the party will win with bigger majority than in 2018.

"The double-engine government will return with a bigger majority than before," he said.The Home minister said massive crowd that turned up at his roadshow and public meetings shows the outpouring of people's support for the BJP.

"Thousands of people are here. This shows that there is huge support for the BJP. Congress is a sinking ship and people have rejected violent Communist rule. BJP gave houses, electricity, drinking water, free ration and Covid vaccines to the people, across communities," the Union Home minister said.

Shah came down heavily on the CPI(M) and the Congress in poll-bound Tripura, saying that both the parties disregarded the interests of the people and the state.

Shah said both parties indulged in scams while in power and no allegation of corruption cannot be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura.

"Communists are criminals and the Congress is corrupt. Both have played with the people and the state. Assess the impact of about 30 years of Communist rule and 15 years of Congress rule and compare them with five-year rule under the BJP. You will get all the answers," the Home minister said while addressing a public meeting.

Tripura will go to Assembly polls on February 16. The counting of votes will take place on March 2 along with those of Meghalaya and Nagaland. (ANI)

