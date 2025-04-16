New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested 25 repeat offenders involved in crimes ranging from drug trafficking to motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in two months in southwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused include eight individuals previously involved in repeated violations of the Excise Act, four with multiple offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, six habitual burglars, four for motor vehicle thefts and three repeat snatchers, he said.

A senior police officer said that they have launched a focused operation targeting habitual offenders in a bid to curb organised criminal activities.

“Additionally, in a strategic move to ensure comprehensive and stringent legal action, sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added to 28 cases registered within the district,” he added.

The officer said these provisions acting as a deterrent allow for stronger legal action against habitual and organised criminals.

Further investigation is underway to trace the associates of those arrested and expand the action against organised syndicates operating in the area, he added.

