New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A criminal wanted in a murder case has been arrested after a brief encounter with Delhi Police here, officials said on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police, the man identified as Alam, who was wanted in Najafgarh police station in a murder case, was arrested in an encounter in Dwarka.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu Health Update: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Undergoes Cataract Surgery at LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

"During the encounter, Alam fired three rounds. In retaliatory firing, the police fired four rounds, which resulted in a leg injury to Alam," Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase I: Gunfights Between Security Forces and Maoists at Three Places, 59% Voting Till 3 PM for 20 Seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)