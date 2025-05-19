New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A criminal wanted in two armed robbery cases lodged in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a brief exchange of fire near Haiderpur Neher area here, police said on Monday.

They said Arvind Kashyap (31), a resident of Dorala village in UP's Meerut, was carrying a bounty of Rs 75,000 -- Rs 50,000 by the Delhi Police and Rs 25,000 by the UP Police -- on his head.

“A trap was laid near Haiderpur Neher area to nab him. Around midnight, the suspect arrived on a stolen motorcycle. When signaled to surrender, he opened fire on the team and the police retaliated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh in a statement said.

One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of the raiding party member, but no injuries were reported. The suspect was overpowered and taken into custody, he said.

An illegal automatic pistol, two live cartridges, two empty shells, and the stolen motorcycle, were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

According to police, Kashyap was wanted in two armed robbery cases -- one that occurred in Delhi's Keshav Puram and the other in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

"Kashyap has a long history of criminal involvement with 18 cases, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, and those under the Arms Act, registered against him," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kashyap confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies, including the recent one in Delhi, he said.

The Delhi Police have also initiated the process of sharing the details of the arrest and recovered evidence with the UP Police, the DCP said.

