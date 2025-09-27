Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): MDMK founder Vaiko on Saturday attributed the crowds at TVK Chief Vijay's rallies to his being an actor.

"Whoever shines on the silver screen, whenever they come on the streets, people gather in large numbers for every actor. I don't think this crowd will be transformed into votes," Vaiko told ANI.

Recently, Vijay launched a political campaign, holding rallies across the State where he targeted the ruling DMK and its leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of corruption and hindering Tamil Nadu's development.

Vaiko also took a swipe at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, calling him "a confused man" who gives contradictory statements. He also exuded confidence in the alliance led by the DMK winning the 2026 Assembly election in the State.

"He (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is a confused man. He himself is giving contradictory statements... Under the leadership of MK Stalin, the DMK alliance is intact and very strong. We will sweep the polls in the 2026 Assembly Elections. DMK alone will get an absolute majority," the MDMK leader said.

Meanwhile, Vijay arrived in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai. From the airport, he will proceed by road to Namakkal and Karur as part of his statewide political tour.

Vijay has intensified his criticism of the DMK as his party prepares for the 2026 Assembly election.

Earlier this month, Vijay criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, accusing them of hindering Tamil Nadu's progress.

Speaking in Tiruvarur, Vijay compared the state's development to a chariot left immobile by the ruling DMK leadership.

"What is the Chief Minister and his son doing now? Instead of letting the Tamil Nadu chariot run smoothly, he has tied it all around, leaving it stuck, without moving an inch. He even takes pride in this, as if it were a matter of pride for him," Vijay said.

He pointed to local infrastructure issues, noting that Tiruvarur, despite being a district headquarters, "yet, there isn't even a proper road from the national highway to the bus stand."

He also highlighted that the long-standing demand for a Kumbakonam-Jayankondam-Virudhachalam-Needamangalam railway line "had remained unfulfilled for 50 years." (ANI)

