New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Centre awarded the prestigious 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' 2025 to 1,466 personnel from various forces across the country on Friday.

Among others, the Central Reserve Police Force's Special Director General, Vitul Kumar, as well as Chhattisgarh's Additional DGP, Vivekanand, and IG, Sundarraj Pattilingam, have been awarded for their exceptional performance.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the list of awardees that includes Narcotics Control Bureau's then Deputy Drector Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Police's IG Vidhi Kumar Birdi, National Investigation Agency's then Superintendent of Police Jaya Rao (now Deputy Inspector General) and Sreejith T, who are among those honoured with the annual award-- aims to honour exceptional performance, promote high professional standards, and boost the morale of police and security personnel across the country.

These 1,466 personnel are from various states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

Of the total personnel selected for the medal, 1,364 are honoured for their extraordinary performance in the field of special operations, 93 in the field of investigation and nine in the field of forensic science.

Among the 1,364 personnel honoured in the filed of operations, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tops the list with a maximum of 1,033 awards followed by Chhattisgarh (222), Delhi Police (30), J&K Police (19), Jharkhand (15), 14 each from Gujarat and Odisha, Assam (8), Nrcotics Control Bureau (7) and Telangana (2).

Instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 1, 2024, the prestigious medal recognises excellence and outstanding contribution in the fields of special operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic science.

Initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' is conferred upon members of police forces, security organisations, intelligence wings, and forensic science departments of the Centre, states and Union Territories.

The medal is announced annually on October 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister and the architect of national unity. (ANI)

