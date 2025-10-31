Thane, October 31: Residents of Mumbai's neighbouring Thane in Maharashtra will face a water cut in several areas on the weekend, November 1 and November 2. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a complete shutdown of water supply for 24 hours in several parts of the city. The water cut will be undertaken from 9 AM on Saturday, November 1, to 9 AM on Sunday, November 2. The water cut has been announced to carry out essential infrastructure work to improve the water distribution network in Thane.

According to a report in Mumbai Live, water supply will be cut in a few areas for 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2. As per the report, TMC has announced a water cut to commission a new 1,168 mm diameter water main, which is connected to the Indiranagar pump. For the integration work, the water supply department of the civic body will also install a valve on the 750 mm main pipeline at Nitin Company Junction. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts; Predicts Light to Moderate Spells of Rain Over Next 3 Hours.

Areas Where Water Supply Will Be Shut for 24 Hours

In view of the integration work, water supply will remain completely suspended for 24 hours starting Saturday, November 1. The complete shutdown of the water supply will affect areas under the Vartak Nagar and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar wards. Areas which face 24-hour water cut include Indiranagar, Srinagar, Waralipada, Rupadevi, Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar, Yeoor Air Force area, Kailasnagar Reno Tank and Lokmanya area.

In view of the 24-hour water cut, TMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it judiciously through the water cut period on November 1 and 2. Civic body officials have requested the public to cooperate with the authorities while the upgrade work is completed. Authorities also said that residents will experience low water pressure for one or two days after the integration work is completed and the normal water supply is restored.

