Mumbai, October 31: A video of an Indian-origin woman posing tough questions to US Vice President JD Vance about immigration has gone viral on social media. VP JD Vance was at “This Is the Turning Point” event at the University of Mississippi, where the woman accused him of “selling immigrants the American dream,” only to later restrict their opportunities through government-led immigration policies.

During the Q&A session, the woman voiced her frustration over what she described as hypocrisy in the government’s approach to immigration. Addressing JD Vance directly, she asked, “When you talk about too many immigrants being here, when did you decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth and our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. You don’t owe us anything; we have worked hard for it.” ‘Hopeful My Wife Usha Vance Becomes Christian’, Says US Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

“Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream… We have worked hard for it. How can you as a vice president stand there and say that we have too many of them now and we are going to take them out to people who are here… pic.twitter.com/jY6osFFq5S — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) October 30, 2025

"How can you as a Vice President stand there and say that we have too many of them now and we are going to take them out to people who are here rightfully so by paying the money that you guys asked us? You gave us the path and now how can you stop it and tell us we don't belong here anymore?" she further asks.

.@VP: "There's too many people who want to come to the United States of America — and my job as Vice President is not to look out for the interests of the whole world, it's to look out for the people of the United States." pic.twitter.com/eSNMYPuWfA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2025

JD Vance also tried to defend the US Immigration Policy, his household’s dynamics, and his wife Usha Vance's faith. “Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here. The way that we’ve come to our arrangement is that she’s my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. We’ve decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, go to a Christian school. Our 8-year-old did his first communion about a year ago. That’s the way that we have come to our arrangement,” he said. US: JD Vance Recalls President Donald Trump Hitting ‘Nuclear’ Button During Serious Call To Summon Diet Coke, Says ‘That’s the Kind of Guy We Have as President’ (Watch Video).

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith Vance's 8-year-old did his first Communion "about a year ago," and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school "Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

“Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her, and as I’ve said publicly, and as I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he expressed.

💥 What @sundarpichai & @satyanadella should have asked Trump during their several meetings when he begun targeting Indians. Bravo to this Indian lady for bursting the propaganda of @realDonaldTrump & @JDVancepic.twitter.com/P9DdRrp0wz — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) October 30, 2025

Meanwhile, as the video went viral, many on the internet were appalled by the bravery of the woman and were curious to know who she was. Many media reports claimed that the woman was a student, while others referred to her only as "lady". Several claimed that the woman asking questions to JD Vance was a X user @wordi25. However, the user clarified that the woman in question was not her.

Meanwhile, Vance is now facing criticism after he told a group of students that he hopes his Hindu wife, second lady Usha Vance, will give up her own faith and become a Christian while talking at the event at the University of Mississippi. Responding to the question regarding Usha Vance's religious background, JD Vance said his wife often attends church with him and admitted that he hopes that one day she'll by "somehow moved" by Christianity like he was.

