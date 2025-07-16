Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Wednesday said that it is crucial for the Indian Army to swiftly adapt and innovate in view of the growing challenges of modern and future warfare.

At the technical seminar 'Next Generation Combat -- Shaping Tomorrow's Military Today' at Jaipur Military Station, Lt Gen Singh spoke about the critical role of advanced systems, precision munitions and improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in the success of Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

He highlighted how drones have helped enhance operational effectiveness.

"It is crucial for us to develop advanced capabilities to effectively handle hybrid threats. Artificial intelligence (AI) has immense potential to support decision-making, optimise resource management and enhance the speed and accuracy of our operations," he said.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

He said that AI would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of military operations.

Lt Gen Singh said that strong ethical standards, human oversight and adherence to international humanitarian law were important when developing Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS).

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the South Western Command and Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, for advancing joint indigenisation and boosting research and development in defence technology.

The seminar was attended by military experts and industry leaders who discussed the rapid changes in warfare and the technological advancements.

Topics included hypersonic weapons, directed energy systems, advanced cyber and electronic warfare systems and soldier-centric modernisation innovations like exoskeletons and AI-powered battlefield management, defence spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

"In the session, discussions revealed how modern conflicts have shown the dominance of specialised, rapidly deployable technologies. Experts called for quicker integration of cutting-edge solutions to stay ahead in this evolving landscape," he said.

The latest equipment being developed by the defence industry to solve critical field Army issues were displayed in the event.

The display, coordinated by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), was inaugurated by the South Western Army Commander. Representatives from various industries participated and interacted with military officials during the course of the Tech Seminar.

"The deliberate insights and thought-provoking technical discussions provided invaluable intellectual stimulus to all present, setting the stage for day two of the Tech Seminar," the spokesperson said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)