Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Church of South India (CSI) Moderator and South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam appeared in the office of ED regarding the alleged money laundering case in connection with church-run Karakonam Medical College.

According to the allegations, huge amounts of money were taken on the pretext of offering admission to the medical college.

The allegation against the Bishop and the Church pertains to accepting capitation fees for admission to the medical college run by the church.

Earlier, the Bishop was among those booked by the police for allegedly collecting huge amounts of money from students, promising them a medical seat at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakonam, which is run by the church. (ANI)

