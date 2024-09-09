Kochi, September 9: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here on Monday launched two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts which were manufactured here for the Indian Navy. The two ships are part of the series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts which are under construction in CSL.

After the ceremonial puja, the ships were launched in the presence of the chief guest and Southern Naval Command Chief, Vice Admiral V Srinivas. The Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, the Directors of CSL, senior officials of the Indian Navy and CSL, among others were present during the occasion. A contract for building eight vessels was signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the CSL on April 30, 2019. Indian Navy Participates in World’s Largest International Maritime Exercise RIMPAC at Pearl Harbour (See Pics).

Launch of INS Mulki & INS Malpe

CSL today witnessed the historical #Launching of two Anti Submarine Warfare Shallow watercraft for @indiannavy named INS MULKI & INS MALPE. The vessels were launched by Smt Vijaya Srinivas, W/o VAdm V Srinivas, AVSM, VSM, FoC INC, South in the presence of @madsnair66 , CMD,CSL. pic.twitter.com/csfz0cOJ0E — Cochin Shipyard Limited (@cslcochin) September 9, 2024

"The Mahe Class of Ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of the Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations including subsurface surveillance," the CSL said in a release. The ships of the series with CSL Yard nos BY 526 and BY 527, shall bear the name 'INS MALPE' and 'INS MULKI' upon commissioning into the Indian Navy. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Indian Navy’s Warship Fully Tilts Onto One Side After Onboard Blaze at Mumbai Docks (See Pic).

The vessels are 78 m long, 11.36 m wide with a draught of about 2.7 m. The displacement is about 900 tons, with a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1,800 nautical miles. The ships are designed to fit indigenously developed, state-of-the-art SONARS, for underwater surveillance.