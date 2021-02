New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Around 60 lakh cigarettes of a foreign brand were seized by Delhi Customs at ICD Jhattipur, Panipat, according to an official release.

Customs officials said the cigarette sticks are valued at approx Rs 7.5 crore and the container was wrongly declared as aluminum scrap.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)