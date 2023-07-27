Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 50 lakh at Cochin International Airport from a passenger who arrived from Dubai, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the seized gold was in four cylindrical-shaped capsules.

"On the basis of profiling, the officers intercepted one passenger, who arrived from Dubai by flight No. SG017. During the examination of the passenger, 4 cylindrical shaped capsules, suspected to contain Gold in compound form, a total weighing 1166.85 gms were found concealed. Same has been seized under relevant sections of CA-1962," the Customs Department officials said.

They added that further investigation into the case is under process.

On July 18, the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 29.75 lakh at Cochin International Airport.

“Three capsules containing gold in paste form, totalling 629.50 grammes, were seized. The capsules were concealed inside his rectum,” an official had said.

On July 11, Customs officials seized gold weighing 554.600 grammes from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The passenger was concealing the gold inside his rectum, the officials said.

The detained passenger was travelling from Malaysia to Kochi when the officials intercepted him. (ANI)

