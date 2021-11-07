Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): With the aim of spreading awareness on physical and mental fitness and to commemorate the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign, Cyclathon for 75 km and 8 km were organised by INS Garuda in Kochi.

The 75 km event in which 31 cyclists participated was flagged off by Commodore V B Bellary, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda and the 8 km 'Cycling for Fun' which witnessed participation of over 200 cyclists was flagged off by Rear Admiral Antony George NM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

Personnel of different age groups comprising of Officers, Sailors, Defence civilians and their families from various units under Southern Naval Command, Kochi took part in the Cyclathon with enthusiasm displaying the true spirit of the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign.

The event was also utilised to spread the importance of mental and physical fitness in daily life. (ANI)

