Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to meet on 16 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2026. This Group D fixture is a must-win for Afghanistan following consecutive losses to New Zealand and South Africa, while the UAE enters with momentum after a victory against Canada. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Where To Watch AFG vs UAE?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with free digital streaming available via the JioHotstar mobile app. In Afghanistan, Lemar TV provides local coverage in Pashto and Dari, while viewers in the UAE can access the match on CricLife Max or stream it via StarzPlay.

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament Phase Group D (Match 28) Head-to-Head Afghanistan 11, UAE 3 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Weather Sunny, 25–27°C AFG Key Player Rashid Khan (Captain/Spinner) UAE Key Player Muhammad Waseem (Captain/Opener)

Afghanistan vs UAE Team News

The primary contest lies between the UAE’s top order, led by captain Muhammad Waseem and the in-form Aryansh Sharma, against Afghanistan’s aggressive new-ball pair of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq. Afghanistan’s opening duo, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, will also look to exploit the short boundaries after showing glimpses of power in previous outings.

