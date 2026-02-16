New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is a matter of great pride that people from across the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also showcases the potential of our country's youth." He added that the occasion shows the rapid progress India is making in science and technology.

"This occasion is also a testament to the rapid progress our country is making in the field of science and technology and is making a significant contribution to global development," he said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam. The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at the same venue. Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, it will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners. India AI Impact Summit: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam; 2.5 Lakh Visitors Expected.

Our Country Is Progressing Rapidly in the Field of Science and Technology

यह हमारे लिए अत्यंत गर्व की बात है कि India AI Impact Summit के लिए दुनियाभर से लोग भारत आ रहे हैं। इससे हमारे देश के युवाओं के सामर्थ्य का भी पता चलता है। यह अवसर इस बात का भी प्रमाण है कि हमारा देश विज्ञान और टेक्नोलॉजी के क्षेत्र में तेजी से प्रगति कर रहा है और वैश्विक विकास… pic.twitter.com/7gxXJEtpOz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ​​ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries. Hosting over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - People, Planet and Progress, the Expo, in addition, will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions.

These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem. Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members. Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Narendra Modi, France President Emmanuel Macron’s Visit on February 17: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Diversions Announced.

These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen. "The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen," the official statement said.

