Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in the Bay of Bengal which is moving northwesterwards at a speed of 25 Km per hour towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, the weather department said on Monday.

According to the Indian Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are likely over some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapur districts of West Bengal today. The weather forecaster has advised people to take shelter during thunderstorm activity.

The cyclonic storm with gusting 120 km per hour wind speed lay centred about 550 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 680 km south-southeast of Puri today according to an IMD bulletin this morning.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts," the IMD said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 48 hours," the bulletin said.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over some districts of coastal Odisha and moderate to heavy rainfall from May 10 over some coastal districts of the state.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of the Cyclone Asani.

In May 2020, Cyclone Amphan hit the region, which was catastrophic and caused widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha. One year later, another Cyclone Yaas appeared on May 26. Cyclone Amphan had uprooted hundreds of trees in the city, blocking thoroughfares and snapping power supply for days in some areas.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. (ANI)

