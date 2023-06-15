New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said that all armed forces including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have made necessary preparation to provide assistance to the local people of Gujarat.

Ministry of Defence Spokesperson in Gujarat, Wing Commander N Manish on Thursday said, "In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population in times of natural disaster all armed forces that is the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat", Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO and Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat said.

He further said that in view of the fierce cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across the state.

"Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams", the MoD spokesperson said.

Indian Army officials also attended a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and pledged total support in these times of crisis, he added.

"Indian Air Force has kept one N 32 aircraft on standby at Vadodara. Chetak helicopters as per requirement on standby at Ahmedabad and one C 130J transport aircraft on standby at Delhi. In addition, Garud commandos are also kept on standby at Jamnagar, Bhuj and Naria. Indian Navy has positioned about 10 to 15 teams, each consisting of five people of divers and good swimmers at various places for rescue and relief. More teams will be positioned as per requirement", the Wing Commander said.

Further speaking about the cyclone preparations, he said, "Community kitchens and medical teams of the Indian Navy have been set up at Okha and Porbandar for providing food and relief materials to the affected people. All eight Coast Guard stations in Gujarat have been kept in the highest state of readiness with 15 ships and seven aircraft in search and rescue roles. In addition, 23 disaster regime teams with 29 Gemini boats, 50 OBMs, about a thousand life jackets and 200 lifebuoy boys have been positioned."

The MoD spokesperson added that the Coast Guard's Marine Pollution Response Team is also geared up for meeting any unlikely situation.

"Indian Coast Guard units are continuously interacting with the local populace, stakeholders, mariners, and oil handling agencies to ensure the safety of men and property in coastal areas. Weather and cyclone advisories are being given continuously", he added.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat in the evening and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Director General, IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that 'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential.

While talking to ANI, he said, "'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high wind speed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts." (ANI)

