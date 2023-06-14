Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) is bracing for the challenges posed by the effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann of Kutchh upto Rajasthan and has made special arrangments to ensure the safety of people living along the coastline.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutchh up to Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "BSF officials went door to door to alert people about cyclone 'Biparjoy'. They have made all the necessary arrangements for our families. We also got a room for ourselves. Food supplies have also been made available. I have no worries now."

"I want to thank BSF for their efforts. They have taken care of everything," the local added.

BSF Inspector Jai Prakash said, "We had an inkling of the damage that cyclone 'Biparjoy' might inflict and were, hence, ready with our preparations beforehand. We informed people in the villages about our camps."

"We are well prepared. For the last three days, we have been engaged in ensuring border security while preparing for the locals for the after-effects of the cyclone," the inspector added.

Inspector General of the Border Security Force, Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee measures being taken to minimise the damage from the severe cyclonic storm while also mobilising steps to deal with any contingency.

The cyclone is likely to pass through the India-Pakistan international border and the BSF, apart from securing the international border, has swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations.

Coordination with civil authorities has been established to ensure the provision of all necessary support to the administration and the locals. About 50 villagers of Gunao village located close to the Jakhau coast have been shifted to the BSF outpost.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' neared the Saurashtra and Kutchh coasts in Gujarat.

Director General, IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka.

"Extremely heavy rainfall expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts," said Mohapatra.

He informed further that Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Gir-Somnath will experience winds gusting at 75-85 kmph on Wednesday.

"Cyclone 'Biparjoy' lies 290 km WSW of Devbhoomi Dwarka and 280 km WSW of Jakhau Port, Gujarat. During landfall, the wind speeds will be anywhere between 125-135kmph and upto 150kmph. Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Gir-Somnath will experience strong winds gusting at speeds of anywhere between 65-75 kmph and upto 85 kmph today," he added. (ANI)

